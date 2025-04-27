Ondo 2027: Group raises alarm over cold war between Aiyedatiwa, interior Minister, Tunji- Ojo

Gov Aiyedatiwa

A prominent group in the oil rich area of Ondo state, Ilaje-Ugbo Intellectual Youths Alliance (IIYA) has raised the alarm of a seeming cold war between the Ondo state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa and the Interior minister, Bunmi Tunji Ojo ahead of the 2027 general elections in the state.

The cold was alleged to have pervaded the ranks of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

A statement issued by the group’s Chairman, Barrister Olamiposi Egbayelo, and Secretary, Comrade Benson Oladele, appealed to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Umar Abdulahi Ganduje and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene in the political crisis that could jeopardize the party’s chances in the general elections.

While the interior Minister has not publicly declared his governorship interest the governor was said to be nursing the idea of running for an another term after the expiration of the current term in 2029.

However, pseudo campaign bodies have dominated the social media with signs of Aiyedatiwa 4+4, After Aiyedatiwa Is Lucky, Lucky Will Succeed Lucky, etc.

A reliable source said that the cold war manifested during the official visit of the first lady, Oluremi Tinubu to the state.

The source said that the governor allegedly snubbed Senator representing Ondo Central, Adeniyi Adegbonmire and the Ondo State representative on the governing board of the NDDC, Hon Otito Atikase while recognizing dignitaries.

He said that “When Lucky Ayedatiwa was introduced to the podium, he deliberately omitted certain personalities from the protocol list; he failed to acknowledge Senator Adegbonmire, representing Ondo Central Senatorial District, and Hon. Otito Atikase, the representative of Ondo State on the board of NDDC. In the hall, Hon. Abegunde Executive Director Cooporate Service in NDDC, Hon. Otito Atikase, and Senator Adegbonmire were seated together on the far left.

“Surprisingly, the Governor only introduced Hon. Abegunde and ignored both Senator Adegbonmire and Hon. Otito Atikase, who represents Ondo State on the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

“Many are still speculating about the reasons behind this. The motives are not far-fetched: Senator Adegbonmire has issues with Ayedatiwa concerning the upcoming senatorial election in which his campaign director general, Hon. Abiola Makinde who is currently in the House of Representatives is Ayedatiwa’s preferred candidate for senate while Adegbonmire is seeking a second term.

“On the other hand, Hon. Otito Atikase’s offense is his loyalty to Bunmi Tunji-Ojo (BTO), the Honorable Minister of Interior. That habit was not good enough.

Governor Aiyedatiwa, according to sources, is banking on a Supreme Court judgement to re contest after his first fresh term.

A source who refused to give details of the Supreme Court verdict however said the apex courts ruling was more of the Law.

According to him “What people don’t know is that yes the constitution says you cannot take oath of office more than twice, but there is a Supreme Court verdict that has settled the matter that if the days or time frame of the ascendancy to the completing term is less than two years, nothing stops the beneficiary to even do his or her two fresh terms”

” Section 182(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), states:

“A person who was sworn-in as Governor to complete the term for which another person was elected as Governor shall not be elected to such office for more than a single term.”

“This provision was introduced by the Fourth Alteration No. 16 Act of 2017 to prevent individuals who have previously completed a predecessor’s term from being elected as Governor more than once thereafter.

“The intent is to ensure that no individual serves more than two terms in total, aligning with the constitutional term limits for the office of Governor. This amendment mirrors a similar provision for the office of the President under Section 137(3) of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, the IIYA, has also, accused governor of attempting to impose a close ally from his community in Ugbo Ward 4 as the APC candidate for the Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency.

They however, warned that such “a move could destabilize the party’s stronghold in Ilaje Local Government and potentially affect its performance across the state.

The group explained a longstanding rotational arrangement for the House of Representatives seat among the Ugbo-Ilaje, Mahin-Ilaje, and Ese-Odo areas since 1999.

It noted that no Ugbo representative has been elected since the passing of Hon. Rafael Nomiye in 2013, claiming that the Ugbo community has been marginalized.

The group expressed dissatisfaction over what it termed the consistent marginalization of Ugbo people, particularly under the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s administration.

It cited the appointment of individuals from the Mahin area as Chairman of OSOPADEC and as the state’s representative on the NDDC Board positions, which it claimed exclusively belonged to the Ugbo.

“We believe that this injustice will soon be corrected by the Presidency and the state governor”, the group added

IIYA noted that it is the right of Ugbo Kingdom to produce the next lawmaker for the House of Representatives, but warned that Aiyedatiwa’s insistence on selecting a candidate from his Ugbo ward four risks political suicide for the APC in Ilaje.

“To maintain equity and peace within the party, we urge the governor to consider a candidate from Ugbo Ward 2, which has been historically overlooked.”, it said

The IIYA clarified that their stance is not an attack on Governor Aiyedatiwa but a call to safeguard the APC’s unity and the governor’s achievements.

They lauded Aiyedatiwa’s leadership and expressed support for his potential second term in 2028, while commending the appointment of Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Kayode Ajulo, SAN, as a commendable decision.

According to them “We bear no animosity toward the governor. Our interest is for him to succeed, particularly for him to spend eight years in the office since it is the right of the Ondo south, just as other senatorial districts, and we are happy that the governor is already laying a sound foundation toward this dream.

The group cautioned against “political bootlickers” misleading the governor into decisions that could undermine his popularity and the APC’s electoral chances.

They urged the APC national leadership and President Tinubu to intervene promptly to prevent a crisis that could weaken the party in Ilaje and beyond.

“We remain committed to the progress of the APC and the success of Governor Aiyedatiwa’s administration, and that is why we calling on our national leaders to preserve the fragile peace within Ondo State APC and ensure the party’s continued dominance in the State.”

Contacted, one of the aides to governor Aiyedatiwa, punctured the groups allegation of a cold war between the duo.

The aide who spoke with vanguard in confidence said ” it’s too early to start causing animosity between these two leaders of the party.

” It is even not true that the duo have scores to settle on 2027 election. Two years is still too far. They should stop distracting these performing personalities please.

” The group is acting the script of some political spoilers. The governor and the Minister are good friends and they remain as good friends no matter what political jobbers do surreptitiously to cause animosity between them. They’re matured gentlemen.

On the governor’s attempt to impose a close ally from his community in Ugbo Ward 4 as the APC candidate for the Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency, the governor’s aide described the allegation as baseless and untrue.