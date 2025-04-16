Onana to return in goal for Man Utd against Lyon – Amorim

Andre Onana will be recalled for Manchester United’s season-defining Europa League quarter-final second leg against Lyon after his costly goalkeeping errors in the first leg, manager Ruben Amorim confirmed on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Cameroon international, who was to blame for the two goals that United conceded in last week’s 2-2 draw in France, was axed for Sunday’s 4-1 defeat at Newcastle.

Back-up goalkeeper Altay Bayindir played at St James’ Park but Amorim told his pre-match press conference that Onana would be back in goal on Thursday, saying he was confident he would be “really good”.

“Onana, he will play tomorrow,” Amorim said at his pre-match press conference.

“As a coach, and also as a former player, I try to do things that can help a player in this situation,” added the United boss.

“Sometimes we talk about managing players physically. We have to manage them also mentally but then they have to return to competition, and Onana is ready.

“He had one weekend that I felt it was better for him to not play, and a good thing for Altay to play. This week, my thinking was to put Onana to play.”

Amorim was pressed on whether United would need to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer transfer window after an inconsistent season from his number one.

“My answer is that we need to improve every position on the field,” he said. “Goalkeeper is the same, we can work with Andre.

“If our team scores more goals and is more dangerous on the forwards and the strikers, we will defend better. Andre Onana already proved that he is a top player at Inter (Milan).”

Former United captain Harry Maguire also defended Onana, saying he had proved during his career that he is an “excellent goalkeeper”.

“He’s going to be there tomorrow night,” he told reporters. “He is a big personality, a big character and he will be looking forward to the game. He will want to show everyone again what he is about.

“Playing in front of Andre, it’s great. I have confidence in Andre, he has had a fantastic career. He has got great experience and we all know he is an excellent goalkeeper.”

– Zirkzee out for season –

Amorim also confirmed that forward Joshua Zirkzee would miss the rest of the season, adding to the club’s damaging injury list.

The Netherlands international, 23, limped off in the second half of Sunday’s defeat at Newcastle after suffering a hamstring injury.

“Joshua is out for the season,” said Amorim. “He will not play more this season, let’s prepare him for the next one.

“It is tough for him, especially in this moment. He is improving in all aspects and it is hard for any player to stop.”

United have endured a terrible season in the Premier League but can still end their campaign on a high by winning the Europa League, which would guarantee them a place in next season’s Champions League.

Amorim said qualification for Europe’s top club competition would give United’s budget a major boost and “can change everything”.

“But you can see it in both ways,” he said. “If you have the Champions League, it’s going to be tough to play against top teams on Wednesday and then top teams in the Premier League.

“We are in the moment that you can feel that the team needs a lot of work. A lot of work means a lot of time to train.”