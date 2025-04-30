Omu’s family announces passing away of Major General Omu

With gratitude to God for a life of distinguished service and accomplishments, the family of General Paul Ufuoma Omu (Rtd), of Igbide, Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, announces his passing on April 29, 2025, at the age of 84.

Maj-General Paul Ufuoma Omu was a family man, patriot, statesman, soldier, and community leader whose life was marked by unwavering commitment to the service of Nigeria and his beloved Isoko Nation.

A distinguished career Military Officer, General Omu rose through the ranks of the Nigerian Army, serving with honor and distinction.

He held various strategic command and administrative positions, including serving as Military Governor of the South-Eastern State (now Cross River and Akwa Ibom States) from July 1975 to July 1978. During his tenure, he initiated and implemented critical infrastructural and policy reforms that laid the foundation for the region’s growth.

In 1985, Gen. Omu was appointed Commnader Command and Staff College and a member of the Armed Forces Ruling Council, the highest ruling body in Nigeria as at then.

In the political landscape, General Omu played a key role in Nigeria’s transition to democracy. He was appointed Chairman of the Constitutional Conference Commission in 1994, helping shape the constitutional discourse that would influence Nigeria’s return to civil rule. His leadership, insight, and patriotism earned him national respect and admiration.

In September 2009, President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua appointed Gen. Omu Chairman of the 10-member Governing Board of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

Beyond his military and political service, General Omu remained deeply committed to the development of his homeland, Isoko Nation.

As President of the Isoko Development Union (IDU) between 2014 to 2015, he championed unity, education, and economic advancement, leaving behind a legacy of community empowerment and inclusive development. His tenure was marked by diplomacy, visionary leadership, and relentless advocacy for the rights and progress of the Isoko people.

Maj-General Omu is survived by his beloved wife, Senator Chief (Mrs) Stella Omu, six children, beloved siblings, numerous grandchildren, and a grateful nation that mourns the passing of one of its finest sons.

Burial arrangements will be announced in due course.