Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo

By James Ogunnaike

Chairman of the Southern Governors Forum and Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun has described the death of Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo, former governor of Oyo State, mathematician, engineer, and renowned technocrat, a few days before his 90th birthday, as a great loss to Nigeria and intellectuals around the world.

Abiodun, who expressed the Southern Governors Forum’s condolences with the Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, and the government and people of Oyo State in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Sunday, described Olunloyo as a titan who left legacies that every Nigerian should be proud of.

Abiodun, who described the late politician who served as the governor of Oyo State from October 1, 1983, to December 31, 1983, as a highly accomplished scholar and a genius even among geniuses, said the life of the Balogun of Oyo and Otun Bobasewa of Ife; first Rector of Ibadan Polytechnic and first Rector of Kwara State Polytechnic, among others, was a study in excellence

.

He added that Dr Olunloyo’s unique achievements as a prodigious scholar with reputable papers, an octogenarian with a sharp memory and wit, and a lifelong dedication to books and the quest for knowledge in various fields were well known.

He said: “Alas, like many giants before him, Dr. Omololu Olunloyo has gone to rest. Although a scientist, Baba loved reciting poetry, particularly those by William Shakespeare, and, remarkably, did not read with glasses even in his old age.

“He was always on hand to offer wise counsel to the present generation of leaders, regardless of party affiliation.

“The story of his exemplary accomplishments as a student is well told. For instance, he was one of the 10 students who were given scholarships out of the 2,002 students who applied to Government College, Ibadan, in 1947. Remarkably, out of those ten brilliant students, he was the only one who came from Standard 5; all the others had already completed Standard 6.

“Dr. Olunloyo did his Higher School Certificate in three months, came first in all of the old Ibadan Province, and got admission to study Mechanical Engineering at the oldest Scottish university, the University of St Andrews.

“Because of his exceptional brilliance, he succeeded in persuading the university to let him begin his studies at 200 level and graduated with First Class honours at age 26, going on to become a state commissioner at just 27.

“On behalf of the Southern Governors Forum, I commiserate with His Excellency Governor Seyi Abiodun Makinde and the government and people of Oyo State on this great loss.

“May the Almighty God grant him eternal rest and give his family and friends the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”