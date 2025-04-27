Omo-Agege welcomes Governor Oborevwori, top PDP leaders as they defect to APC

Deputy Senate President in the 9th National Assembly, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege welcomes Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, along with key leaders and members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), as they officially joins the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that Delta State politics was upended few days ago with the announcement of Governor Oborevwori’s defection into the APC.

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, leader of the Delta APC, in a signed statement described it as a “historic move” that underscores “the success of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda in driving growth and development in our country.”

Omo-Agege assured that all arising issues are being addressed “with prudence and foresight,” following thorough consultations with the APC national leadership, the Progressive Governors Forum, and local stakeholders.

“This is a moment for unity, understanding, and a shared commitment to the progress of Delta State and Nigeria,” he stated, while calling on party members, executives, and supporters to storm Asaba on Monday, April 28, 2025, for a massive welcome rally.

The defection, according to Omo-Agege, “reaffirms our commitment to progressive governance, promising a brighter future for our people and a more prosperous, secure, and united Nigeria.”

In his message, he lauded President Tinubu’s “political sagacity and visionary leadership,” expressing gratitude also to the APC National Chairman and the National Working Committee for their steadfast support.

The Delta APC leadership called on members to embrace the influx with open arms, signaling a new era of consolidation and growth for the party ahead of future elections.

The statement reads:

“The leadership of the Delta State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) warmly welcomes His Excellency, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and all leaders and members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) into the All Progressives Congress (APC). This historic move underscores the success of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda in driving growth and development in our country.

“In line with outcomes of deliberations with the national leadership of our Party, the Progressive Governors Forum and Delta APC stakeholders, I wish to assure all stakeholders that any issues arising from this development are being carefully considered and managed with prudence and foresight, in the best interests of our party and our beloved state.

“Let us embrace this development with unity, understanding, and a shared commitment to the progress of Delta State and Nigeria.

“In this renewed spirit of brotherhood in Delta APC, I urge all LGA and Ward Chairmen, their executives, party members, and our teeming supporters to turn out en-masse for the welcome reception of our new members into the APC on Monday, April 28, 2025 in Asaba.

“This development reaffirms our commitment to progressive governance, promising a brighter future for our people and a more prosperous, secure, and united Nigeria. Together, we will work tirelessly to achieve greatness for Delta State and Nigeria.

“I also take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his political sagacity and visionary leadership, as well as to the National Chairman and the entire National Working Committee of the APC for their unwavering support and tireless efforts. May their efforts continue to yield positive outcomes for our great party.