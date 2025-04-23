Oluyede urges troops to make extra sacrifices for national peace, security

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has urged Nigerian Army personnel to make the necessary sacrifices to ensure a peaceful and secure nation.

Addressing troops of the 22 Armoured Brigade, the Nigerian Army Institute of Science Education and Technology, and the Nigerian Army College of Education in Ilorin on Wednesday, the COAS emphasized the importance of maintaining national unity and peace.

According to a statement by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Lt. Onyinyechi Anele, Lt. Gen. Oluyede reaffirmed his commitment to improving troop welfare. He promised better infrastructure in barracks, enhanced educational facilities for soldiers’ children, improved medical services for families, and the provision of essential kits and equipment to support operational effectiveness.

“The troops’ Ration Cash Allowance was recently increased to encourage greater commitment in safeguarding the nation’s peace and unity,” Oluyede said. “Without a peaceful environment, development is impossible.”

He urged troops to intensify efforts to eliminate all threats to peace and security, particularly in Kwara State and its environs. “Nigerians are counting on you to keep the country safe, secure, and united,” he added, pledging unwavering support to ensure the success of their missions.

Earlier in the visit, Brigadier General Ezra Barkins, Commander of the 22 Armoured Brigade; Brigadier General Damian Dieke, Commandant of the Nigerian Army Institute of Science Education and Technology; and Brigadier General Chidi Echebiwe, Provost of the Nigerian Army College of Education, briefed the COAS on the activities and challenges facing their respective commands and institutions.