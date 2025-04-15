Olunloyo to get state burial – Makinde

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.



Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, says a former governor of the state, Dr Omololu Olunloyo, who died on April 6, will be honoured with a befitting state burial.

Makinde said this on Tuesday when he paid a condolence visit to the deceased family at Molete area of Ibadan.

He disclosed that his government and the deceased family had begun arrangements for the state funeral that would reflect the legacy and stature of the late statesman.

Makinde described Olunloyo as a towering figure in Oyo State’s political and intellectual history.

The governor noted that the contributions of the deceased to governance, Mathematics, and public service spanned decades and inspired many.

He maintained that the Olunloyo was not just a former governor “but a brilliant mind, a respected leader, and a symbol of integrity and excellence”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor was received by Mrs Aderonke Olunloyo, the deceased’s wife.

Pa Olunloyo was born in 1935, he was one of Nigeria’s earliest PhD holders in Mathematics.

He served as governor of the old Oyo State for three months in 1983 under the platform of the defunct National Party of Nigeria. (NAN)