Olubadan declares Sarkin Sasa title unrecognised, warns against disobedience of Baale

By Adeola Badru

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, has declared the title of Sarkin Sasa null and void and not recognised by Ibadan Traditional Chieftaincy Law.

The declaration was made during the Olubadan – In – Council meeting held at Olubadan Palace, Oke Aremo, Ibadan.

“Chief Akinade Ajani Amusa is the recognised Baale of Sasa land in Akinyele Local Area and the accredited representative of the Olubadan of Ibadanland” Olubadan confirmed.

“Let it be noted that any individual or group of persons in Sasa land are under the authority of the Baale of Sasa land; Chief Amusa Akinade Ajani.”

“It is therefore imperative to accord him the appropriate respect and authority. Any disobedience to his directive will be met with serious sanctions as it will be considered an affront to the Olubadan stool,” Olubadan warned.

It would be recalled that the 8th day firdaus prayer of late Alhaji Haruna Maiyasin Kastina was observed on March 8 2025 at Sasa, Ibadan which turned out to be the turbaning ceremony of Ciroma, the son of the deceased as the new Sarkin Sasa without the approval of Olubadan of Ibadanland.