Olu of Warri pledges greater opportunities for Youth in Warri kingdom

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has reaffirmed his commitment to creating more opportunities for young people within the Warri Kingdom.

He also encouraged young Nigerians to reconnect with their roots as a means of driving grassroots development.

Speaking at the 2025 Lagos Leadership Summit on Wednesday, April 16, the monarch addressed an audience alongside other esteemed traditional leaders. He emphasized that embracing one’s cultural heritage is not only important but also a source of pride.

“It’s cool to go back to our roots,” he said, acknowledging that the journey may come with challenges and discouraging factors. Nonetheless, he urged young Nigerians to draw inspiration from traditional leaders who have chosen a path of service over personal comfort.

Ogiame Atuwatse III assured the audience of his continued efforts to build empowering platforms that enable youth in the Warri Kingdom to excel and make meaningful contributions at local, state, national, and international levels.