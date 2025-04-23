Olamide Stone unveils new books

…Chart Paths to Unshakable confidence, Financial Breakthrough

Olamide Stone, a thought leader, and serial entrepreneur is set to release his new books titled “the Unshakable Confidence: Rebuilding Self-Esteem for a Life of Success and Happiness and God-Centered Path to Success: Spiritual Principles for Personal and Financial Breakthroughs.

The books will be available on his website and published on the Amazon soon. Olamide, made this known to our correspondent recently at a media press conference organized to sensitive journalists.

According to him, the books present road maps to breaking freedom from the chains of low self-esteem and steps into a life of boldness, resilience, and fulfillment.

It also offer a transformative blueprint for integrating unwavering faith with actionable strategies to thrive in every area of life while creating lasting impact.

Speaking about the rational behind the publication, the nuggets contained in the books and how its a must read for people from “all walks of lives”, he noted that the books chronicles his life’s journey, the challenges he faced , the battles he has won and the many lessons each phases of his life exemplifies.

Olamide said “ his journey is filled with lessons that others can grow from, “I write to educate, empower, and encourage. Each book reflects real experiences, deep insights, and solutions to everyday challenges.

Speaking further on the life applicable lessons contained in the books, he affirmed that “the Unshakable Confidence: Rebuilding Your Self-Esteem for a Life of Success and Happiness’’ provides solutions to the challenges of self-doubt, while pointing at inner potentials and self worth.

The books principally provides a recipe, actionable strategies and inspiring real-life transformation to build one’s life from the ground irrespective of where the journey begins.

“Unshakable Confidence: Rebuilding Your Self-Esteem for a Life of Success and Happiness, is a transformational guide to overcoming self-doubt and embracing true Worth.

It further serve as a therapy for self-doubt, fear of failure, or the nagging belief of not good enough”, whilst providing road map to breaking free from the chains of low self-esteem and stepping into a life of boldness, resilience, and fulfillment.

Speaking about “God’s centered Path to success: Spiritual principles for personal and financial Breakthrough”, he harped on the true meaning of wealth which he summarizes as the alignment of ambition, faith, purpose and the consciousness of posterity.

In his words, divine partnership with God, resilience through challenges, and faith business driven business strategies are key to lasting and enduring wealth. He also recommends real life inspiration stories, and financial stewardship as boosters- keys to experiencing sustainable wealth.