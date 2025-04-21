Oladunjoye helped stabilise our administration — Gov Abiodun

Governor Dapo Abiodun

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA — GOVERNOR Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, yesterday, said that his administration would miss the invaluable contributions of the state Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, late Tunde Oladunjoye, who defended the policies and programmes of government till the end.

Governor Abiodun, who stated this at the Fidau prayer for the late Oladunjoye held at St. John Community Primary School, Ijebu Itele, recalled the efforts of the deceased to ensure the emergence, stability, and progress of the present administration in the state.

He described the late APC spokesperson as a resourceful, tenacious, and hardworking man, who was one of the three executive committee members that helped stabilize his administration at its inception, noting that he was a good party man.

The governor said: “As a party man and aide, Oladunjoye never believed in half measures: he went out of his way to defend the programmes, policies, philosophy, and the image of the Ogun State government under our leadership. He was an effective and highly accomplished spokesman whose brilliance was never in doubt.

“He was a voice of courage and easily the best spokesman Ogun APC has ever produced. His contributions to the modest successes this administration has recorded in various sectors cannot be overemphasized as I commiserate with the family and Ogun APC.

“His doggedness, tenacity, and loyalty to the cause he believed in shone through at all times, and there is no doubt that he contributed a lot to making Ogun APC a big brand. He was frank, down-to-earth, forthright, and focused.”

“He was very dear to my heart. Tunde was a prolific writer and a dogged fighter in anything he believed in. As a local government chairman, his legacies are all around for all to see. He was passionate about the plight of the common man.”

The daughter of the deceased, Robiat, eulogized her father for being upright, peaceful, and hardworking, while instilling in them the spirit of contentment and simplicity.

Oladunjoye, according to Robiat, was a father to many and a benefactor to countless people, maintaining that he was a gift to humanity, adding that though he is dead, his memory will remain with them.