Okumagba welcomes Governor Oborevwori into APC

Prominent leader of the APC in Delta State and former Commissioner of Finance, Olorogun Bernard Okumagba, has welcomed the momentous decision of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and the entire PDP structure in Delta State to join the APC.

In a statement issued today, Okumagba stated that this development marks a significant milestone in the political landscape of Delta state and the nation.

According to Olorogun Okumagba, “Governor Oborevwori’s dedication to the progress and development of Delta State, and indeed Nigeria, will undoubtedly be enhanced by his membership of the APC.”

Restating his warm welcome to Governor Oborevwori to the APC, Okumagba noted that his decision will facilitate the building of a stronger and more prosperous Delta State and Nigeria, and noted that his wealth of experience, leadership skills, and passion for public service will undoubtedly be valuable assets.

Okumagba recounted some of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s notable accomplishments in Delta State over the past two years in the areas of infrastructure development; making education more accessible to Deltans; workers’ welfare; peace and security; and investment promotion. These accomplishments have earned Governor Oborevwori outstanding commendation across the Nation.

Olorogun Okumagba affirmed that “Governor Oborevwori’s new positioning will facilitate greater accomplishments and success for Delta State” stressing that “I have no doubt that his vision, dedication, and commitment to excellence will inspire and motivate all Deltans to work towards achieving great things for our state and nation.”

Olorogun Okumagba urged all party members and all Deltans to rally behind Governor Oborevwori’s leadership and work together towards building a stronger, more united, and more prosperous Delta State and Nigeria.