Okumagba felicitates Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas on his birthday

Prominent leader of the All Progressives Congress in Delta State and former Delta State Commissioner for Finance, Olorogun Bernard Okumagba, has congratulated the Senator representing Delta South Senatorial District, Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas on his birthday, extolling his life of service and purpose.

Olorogun Okumagba described Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content as “a paragon of dedication, hard work, and selfless service to our people and the nation.”

In a statement released today, Olorogun Okumagba who is the Udu of Okere-Urhobo Kingdom and Eruvwu r’Ovie of Agbarha Warri Kingdom, both of Warri South LGA in the Delta South Senatorial District, said: “I congratulate my friend, brother and senator representing Delta South Senatorial District, Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas on his birthday. Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas has distinguished himself since his election to the Senate, and has continued to display the qualities of diligence, resilience and purposefulness in the service of our people. He has been very focused and relentless in attracting development to our Senatorial District.”

Olorogun Okumagba commended Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas for “his sterling performance and representation of our people at the Senate”, adding that: “He has demonstrated unwavering commitment to the progress and development of our Senatorial District and has continued to stand out as a strong voice for our people.” Olorogun Okumagba said Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas’ performance “has justified the choice of the people of our senatorial district.” Olorogun Okumagba stated that “Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas has demonstrated the right temperament, tenacity and drive in representing the people of our Senatorial District and I am gratified as a proud indigene of Delta South Senatorial district that Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas has not disappointed us. His brilliance and advocacy displayed at the Senate is proof enough that the people of Delta South Senatorial district made the right choice in him.”

Olorogun Okumagba accordingly urged the Senator to “remain committed to fair representation and the equitable distribution of development among the four indigenous ethnic groups (Ijaw, Isoko, Itsekiri and Urhobo) in the senatorial district as he continues to represent us at the Senate.”

Olorogun Okumagba prayed that “God continues to grant Senator Joel-Onowakpo the strength and vitality to continue serving; the same passion and commitment that have defined his illustrious career as he continues his work in the Red Chamber positively representing our Senatorial District