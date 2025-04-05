Okumagba congratulates Ewubare on his appointment as GCOO of NNPC

Former Delta State Commissioner of Finance, Olorogun Bernard Okumagba has congratulated Mr. Roland Ewubare on his well-deserved appointment as Group Chief Operating Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

In a statement released today, he described Ewubare’s appointment as a testament to his “exceptional leadership skills, industry expertise, and dedication to the growth and development of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector” noting that his “track record, wealth of experience and strategic vision will undoubtedly contribute to propel NNPC to greater heights.”

Okumagba commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the reconstitution of the NNPC Limited Board and Management while attesting to Mr. Ewubare’s capacity to play a crucial role in executing the President’s action plan and vision to “conduct a strategic portfolio review of NNPC-operated and Joint Venture Assets to ensure alignment with value maximisation objectives.”

As GCOO, Olorogun Okumagba is confident that Mr. Ewubare will play a critical role in driving the company’s operational efficiency, strategic planning, and stakeholder engagement which will inevitably have a positive impact on the entire oil and gas industry in Nigeria, in line with President Tinubu’s vision to enhance operational efficiency, restore investor confidence, boost local content, drive economic growth, and advance gas commercialisation and diversification.

According to Okumagba, Roland Ewubare who has had a distinguished career in the oil and gas industry has built a reputation as a results-driven individual with expertise in business development, joint ventures, and upstream operations. Attesting to his capability, Okumagba further noted that Ewubare has “made significant contributions to the development of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, promoting investment, innovation, and sustainability.”

Olorogun Okumagba, in congratulating Mr. Ewubare on this “remarkable achievement, wishes him success in his new role and looks forward to the transformative impact the new team will undoubtedly make.”