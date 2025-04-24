Okpebholo denies paying N6bn to terrorist group in Edo

Gov Okpebholo

Gov. Monday Okpebholo of Edo has denied authorising payment of N6 billion as compensation to any group in the state.

Okpebholo made the clarification in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, on Thursday in Benin.

The governor was reacting to a publication by IPOB, a proscribed terrorist group, accusing him of allocating N6 billion to “compensate terrorists.”

The group also accused Okpebholo of betraying the people of the state in the process.

Reacting, the governor described the allegation as fictitious, malicious, and misleading, aimed at discrediting his government and stirring public unrest.

He labelled the allegation as inciteful and a calculated attempt to distort facts, sow ethnic division, and destabilise the state.

According to him, this tactic align with IPOB’s history of spreading falsehood and inciting hatred under the pretence of defending ethnic interests.

Okpebholo added that IPOB’s desperate bid to associate his administration with violence and disunity would not succeed and must be resisted by all.

He emphasised that the Edo government has never and would never compensate individuals or groups involved in terrorism or criminal activities.

Okpebholo said he was committed to justice and the rule of law, prioritising citizens’ safety regardless of background or belief.

He described the claim that vigilantes were handed over to “Fulani authorities” as absurd, disrespectful, and an insult to security personnel’s sacrifices.

“IPOB’s latest attempt to incite ethnic unrest is criminal and has been out rightly rejected by the people of Edo.

“Edo residents are renowned for peace, unity, and hospitality. The state rejects IPOB’s dangerous rhetoric and attempts to destabilise our harmonious coexistence.

“Their failed attempt to implant terror in Edo is a clear example of propaganda with no place in our peace-loving society.

“A group that enforces illegal sit-at-home orders and commits murder cannot pretend to speak for justice or human rights in any form.

“Security agencies are urged to investigate and prosecute those behind this publication to protect Edo from ethnic conflict and further misinformation,” the governor stated.

According to him, no group, regardless of their platform, should be allowed to endanger public peace or manipulate facts for violent political gains.

He assured that Edo government remained focused on peace, inclusive development, and ensuring security for every law-abiding resident.