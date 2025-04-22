Okpebholo calls security meeting over kidnappings in Edo

Gov Okpebholo

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – BARELY 24 hours after he suspended a traditional ruler over alleged involvement in kidnapping, Governor Monday Okperbholo on Monday, summoned a security meeting in Iyamho, Etsako West Local Government Area where prominent political, religious, and traditional leaders, heads of security agencies in the State, and other key stakeholders brainstormed on how to address the peculiar security challenges in Edo North.

Okpebholo, after the meeting held behind closed doors, said under his watch, criminal elements would be allowed to destabilise the state and vowed to deal with them decisively and make the state inhabitable for their activities.

Among those in attendance were leaders from Edo North, which included the Speaker Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA), Rt. Hon Blessing Agbebaku, former governor of Edo State and Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Minister for Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh, and former deputy governors of Edo State, Peter Obadan and Philip Shaibu, were at the meeting.

Others were the former Chief of Staff to the President, Chief Mike Ogiadomeh; former Minister for State Budget, Clem Agba; traditional and religious leaders, security chiefs, and other stakeholders in the security sector.

Governor Monday Okepbholo said the security stakeholders’ meeting had become necessary to ensure peace and security is maintained across the State, particularly in Edo North.

He promised to ensure that all resolutions reached in the deliberation were properly utilized.

“We came here for a peaceful discussion regarding security, and all our leaders are here, both traditional and religious leaders. The closed door meeting was successful as we had a good deliberation, and discussions were fruitful. We had a perfect discussion. Let us watch it from here. Things will be perfect in our land,” he stated.

Comrade Oshiomhole, after the meeting, commended Governor Okpebholo for his approach to handling security issues in the State.

He appreciated him for the security meeting and assured Edo people that the Governor Okpebholo-led administration will make Edo State safe for all to live and do business.

“Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo has come to Edo North to discuss with the people what he has been doing and what he will do in terms of security of lives and property in Edo State.

“The meeting lasted for three hours, and it enabled the Governor to listen to comments from stakeholders and all those present. The Governor gave us the assurance that he will continue to ensure Edo is safe for us all,” he said.

Comrade Oshiomhole said Governor Okpebholo has provided vehicles and motor bikes for the police and other security agencies.

Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Auchi, Bishop Gabriel Dunia, “We are very much appreciative of our Governor and all the traditional rulers who have come for us all to deliberate on the security of our people and our land. People have spoken their minds on the way forward, and we will work with it to ensure our land knows peace,” he stated.

A traditional ruler from Edo North, His Royal Highness (HRH), Mallam Ali Suleiman, said the security meeting has given stakeholders confidence, while traditional rulers have resolved to collaborate with security agencies and stakeholders to ensure peace in Edo State.

“Today, we are experiencing a landmark event in response to security issues agitating our minds. The Governor came here by himself, not delegating anyone to handle the meeting.

“We have been very worried about the development. The Governor came here himself and also the Minister for Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh and this has given us confidence and we the traditional rulers have resolved to work with security agencies and all stakeholders to ensure the State is safe for us all.”