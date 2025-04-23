Okpara varsity graduate invents re-usable sanitary pad using banana trunks

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA— A Biochemistry graduate of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, MOUAU, Miss Joy Mamkwe, has narrated how her passion for research led her to invent a re-usable sanitary pad.

The Item, Bende Local Government Area, Abia State-born inventor, who spoke exclusively with Vanguard, said the product was 100 per cent locally-made.

She said the raw materials for the re-usable pads were sourced from banana trunks, which are found in large quantities in Southern Nigeria, particularly Abia State.

On how the journey began, she said: ”I’m a Biochemist, and I love researching. Initially, I was working on renewable energy but along the line, I came across some waste materials in Nigeria that could be turned into something useful. And that’s banana trunks which we have in abundance here in Abia State.

“Nigeria is arguably the largest producer of bananas in West Africa. But the trunk goes to waste whereas it could be used in the production of books and textile materials.

“So, from my research, I found out that banana trunks could be extracted and used to produce re-usable sanitary pads. I was in my final year when I started the project in 2022.

“Since then, it has been research works and project development. I later graduated and went for the NYSC service which I completed last year (2024). So, this year, I started production though on a small scale.”

Responding to a question on the hygiene of the products, Miss Mamkwe said the raw materials are meticulously sterilised in a very hygienic environment to ensure “it’s safe to use.”

“We ensure proper hygiene and follow all the processes of production. After the extraction of the raw materials from banana trunks, we subject it to a thorough sterilization process including cooking. The final sterilization process is the UV- light to ensure it’s safe for human use.”

Asked if the product had received certification from the National Agency for Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, the inventor said the agency had given her condition for registration.

“Recently, I was with NAFDAC for registration, and they gave us the conditions and the list of things to put in place including a befitting production factory.”

Mamkwe, who said she was on the verge of getting NAFDAC certification, however, noted that she needed financial assistance to be able to secure a 5-room factory which is one of the conditions by NAFDAC.

Mamkwe who is currently producing inside the university campus, said she was making spirited efforts to secure an apartment outside the campus.

On how much she needs to have a befitting factory, she said:” For us to set up a standard production factory, we need millions of Naira, and my major challenge is how to raise the funds.”

In the alternative, however, she said:” But if I can just get about N1.5 million to rent an apartment and procure more machines to ease production, I’m good to go.”

She noted that an investor had already indicated interest in partnering with her but on exploitative terms that her mentor advised her against.

“Recently, I got an investor who saw a prospect in my innovation, and wanted to invest in it but wants to be made a co-founder. I was scared, and my mentor advised me against that. I was advised against accepting any investor that wants to be made a co-founder instead of just securing some percentage of equity in the business”.

Miss Mamkwe said that she had started getting orders from some organizations who found her product very standard and cost-effective.