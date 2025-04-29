Okowa wants Tinubu to complete eight years in office for Nigeria’s stability

Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

By Bayo Wahab

Former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has said that President Bola Tinubu should be allowed to complete eight years in office to sustain Nigeria’s stability.

Okowa called for President Tinubu’s re-election on Tuesday while speaking on Arise Television’s ‘The Morning Show’.

Recall that Okowa, who was the Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, recently dumped the party alongside Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“But beyond all this, for the stability of this nation, I also do believe that, yes, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was elected president in 2023, and for the stability of Nigeria, it is best for us to have him complete his eight-year tenure, then the presidency can move back to the north,” he said.

“I believe that is the right thing, while not calling it a north-south thing.”

During his official reception to the APC on Monday, Okowa said he and other political bigwigs in Delta defected to the ruling party to connect Delta State to the seat of power in Abuja.

He said, “When the news broke on Wednesday that we had decided to change our path, people wondered why, but one thing is very important in a people’s history: there is always a time to change their path for the common good of the people.

“As I did tell people that day, it was not about me, it was not about the governor, but the fact that there is a need for us to connect to Abuja, that goodwill that is in Abuja, that resource that’s in Abuja of which Delta State is a large contributor, there was a need to connect to it.”

According to him, being in opposition does not bring any benefit to the people of the state.

Vanguard News