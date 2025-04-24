Okobah hails Gov Oborevwori for joining APC

The leadership of Anioma Conscience, a prominent political pressure group in Delta State, has applauded Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on his decision to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a congratulatory message, the group’s leader, Dr. Chris Okobah (Worldwide), described the move as a bold and strategic step toward sustaining the progress and development of Delta State. He emphasized that the decision does not in any way deviate from the Governor’s pragmatic and people-centered leadership style.

Dr. Okobah commended Governor Oborevwori’s vision, integrity, and commitment to inclusive governance, stating that these qualities have remained evident to all who have followed his developmental strides and political journey.

He assured the Governor of Anioma Conscience’s total and unwavering support for his policies and ongoing development programs across the state.

Dr. Okobah also noted that Governor Oborevwori’s leadership has made a meaningful impact on the people, expressing confidence that even greater achievements lie ahead.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the people of Anioma, and Aniocha North in particular, to stand firmly with the Governor. He pledged to continue mobilizing, sensitizing, and supporting his mandate to ensure a resounding electoral victory.

Dr. Okobah concluded with prayers for divine wisdom, strength, and grace for Governor Oborevwori as he leads Delta State to greater heights.