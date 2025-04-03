Ojulari appointment strategic, will ensure efficiency, accountability – Lokpobiri

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, has described as strategic, the appointment of Mr Bayo Ojulari, as the new helmsman of the NNPC Ltd.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday announced the appointment of Ojulari as the new Group Chief Executive Officer( GCEO) of NNPC Ltd.

In his congratulatory message on Thursday, signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Nneamaka Okafor, the minister assured a sector-wide collaboration.

Lokpobiri described the appointments of Ojulari and the new board chairman, Mr Ahmadu Kida, as well-deserved.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for making strategic appointments in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

He stated that the decision would further strengthen the legal framework governing the oil and gas sector, ensuring greater efficiency, accountability, and competitiveness.

“This is a crucial step toward further repositioning NNPC Ltd. to meet the demands of the evolving global energy landscape.

He expressed optimism that Ojulari and his team would significantly grow NNPC Ltd. from their vast experience” in achieving our national energy objectives.”

The minister reaffirmed the commitment of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources to continue collaborating with NNPC Ltd.’s leadership in delivering on its mandate.

He also called on industry stakeholders, investors, and partners to support the new management team in advancing Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

“I urge all stakeholders to rally behind this new leadership as we work together to enhance production capacity, optimise value across the petroleum value chain, and secure a sustainable future for the sector,” he added.

He thanked the former GCEO, Mr Mele Kyari, for his meritorious service.

Lokpobiri, however, reiterated that under President Tinubu’s administration, Nigeria remained committed to fostering an enabling environment for growth, investment, and transformation in the oil and gas industry.