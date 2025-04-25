Oil thieves sponsoring protests against Ex-NNPCL boss, coalition alleges

A coalition of civil society organizations has voiced concern over what it describes as orchestrated protests targeting the immediate past Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Engr. Mele Kyari.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, Comrade Igwe Ude-Umanta, who represented the coalition, stated that the protests appear to be aimed at discrediting the former NNPCL boss despite what the group referred to as his notable contributions to the oil and gas sector.

The coalition commended Kyari for his tenure, citing improvements in crude oil production and strides made toward reviving local refining capacity during his leadership. They also highlighted industry-wide support from various unions and stakeholders who acknowledged positive developments in the sector under his administration.

“The leadership under Engr. Mele Kyari saw Nigeria’s oil production recover significantly and helped lay the groundwork for local refining initiatives,” Ude-Umanta said. “These efforts deserve recognition, not unwarranted criticism.”

The group, comprising organizations such as the Conference for Empowerment of Unemployed Youth Initiative and the Civil Society Groups on Transparency in Governance, expressed concerns over what they termed “coordinated misinformation campaigns” aimed at undermining Kyari’s reputation.

They called for respectful and evidence-based public discourse and urged critics to engage through appropriate channels if there are legitimate concerns.

“Malam Kyari completed his term in accordance with public service regulations. Any critique of his tenure should be grounded in verifiable facts and handled through proper institutional frameworks,” the coalition noted.

Engr. Mele Kyari served as the GCEO of NNPCL during a time of significant transformation, including the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act and the reformation of the national oil company into a commercially driven entity.

The coalition concluded by reiterating its support for continued reforms in the oil and gas sector, emphasizing the importance of unity and objectivity in addressing national development issues.