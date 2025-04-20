Oil Resumption: Don’t be listed among Ogoni oppressors, MOSOP cautions Tinubu

Tinubu

By Daniel Abia | Port Harcourt

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to tread carefully in the ongoing push for oil resumption in Ogoniland, urging him not to join the list of Nigerian leaders accused of oppressing and persecuting the Ogoni people.

MOSOP President, Fegalo Nsuke, gave the warning in his Easter message delivered in Bori, the traditional headquarters of Ogoni, in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Nsuke emphasized that the Ogoni are not a conquered people and will not accept any agenda designed to undermine their demands for basic rights, fundamental freedoms, and equitable treatment within the Nigerian state.

He cautioned President Tinubu not to allow his legacy—especially his democratic credentials from his days with NADECO—to be tarnished by being misled into oppressive policies.

“We were told the Ogoni struggle was about our rights, and those rights are clearly outlined in the Ogoni Bill of Rights. We stand firmly by those demands and insist on them today,” Nsuke stated.

He criticized the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) for allegedly attempting to bypass the core issues of the Ogoni struggle under the guise of a dialogue committee, describing the move as manipulative and dangerous.

“What their so-called dialogue committee is doing is merely validating an already prepared report aimed at replacing the Ogoni Bill of Rights. Let it be clear: Ogoni is not confused, and our demands are well-defined.”

Nsuke also underscored the unresolved injustices, including the execution of Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight others in 1995, as well as the deaths of four Ogoni leaders in 1994. He called for renewed investigations and accountability.

He further highlighted MOSOP’s own proposals, including a development plan already adopted at several Ogoni congresses, which he said presents a peaceful path to resolving the long-standing crisis.

“The Ogoni people simply want fair treatment, not manipulated processes. We call for genuine dialogue with the real actors of the Ogoni struggle. The voice of the people—men, women, and children—is what MOSOP represents, and it must be respected in any engagement.”

Nsuke warned that any attempt to militarize Ogoniland in a bid to restart oil production will backfire, further strain relations with the Niger Delta region, damage Nigeria’s international image, and discourage foreign investment.

He concluded by urging President Tinubu to discard any plans rooted in force or manipulation and instead embrace transparent dialogue and negotiation with the legitimate representatives of the Ogoni cause.