Senator Adeola Solomon.



By James Ogunnaike

The Senator representing Ogun West senatorial district at NASS, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, has disclosed that Ogun State will soon join oil-producing states in Nigeria.

Crude oil drilling will commence soon at Tongeji Island, located in the Ipokia local government area of the state.

Adeola, who dropped the hint on Tuesday while speaking in Ota at the 2nd Edition of Town Hal Meeting/Mega Empowerment and Thank You Tour of Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area, said modalities are being put in place to commence crude oil drilling at the island on the fringe of the border between Nigeria and the Republic of Benin.

The senator attributed the feat to the economic reforms implemented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and Governor Dapo Abiodun’s investors-friendly government.

He commended the president for taking the bull by the horns and giving the country’s economy a new direction and praised Governor Abiodun for espousing the infrastructural and socio-economic development of Ogun State.

The senator said that while President Tinubu has attracted more Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into Nigeria under two years in office, Governor Abiodun has transformed Ogun State into the best investor destination of choice.

He, however, noted that when the drilling activities commence in the oil-rich Tongeji Island, Ogun State will witness astronomical economic growth and prosperity, while Nigeria’s crude oil production will soar.

While further praising the Ogun State governor for completing the agro-cargo airport, which has attracted other mega projects from the private sector, establishing a dry seaport and delivering other infrastructural projects across the state, Adeola declared that the governor will be remembered as the best in terms of delivering infrastructural and socio-economic development.

Adeola explained that he decided to decentralize the empowerment programme to empower more constituents in the senatorial district.

He added that the programme was also facilitated to reward the people of Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area, one of the five LGAs in the senatorial district, for their support during the 2023 general election.

Reeling out his achievements as the senator, Adeola said that the largest project he facilitated is situated in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area.

He informed the constituents that 15 road projects have been completed as his constituency projects, while nine road projects are ongoing in different locations in LGA.

The senator, however, disclosed that N26 billion has been mobilized for the construction of Atan-Ikonga-Alapoti-Ado-Odo Road, submitting that when the road project is completed, it will enhance the socio-economic development of Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area.

While assuring the people that he will continue to offer qualitative representation at the Senate, Adeola said, “I moved 10 bills under two years, and 70 percent of them have scaled second reading.”