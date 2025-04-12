Ohanaeze, Rangers, Steve Oruruo, others mourn legendary captain, Christian Chukwu

By Chinedu Adonu

The death of legendary football icon, Coach Christian Chukwu, at the age of 74 has sparked an outpouring of tributes across Nigeria, particularly among the Igbo community and the Nigerian football fraternity.

Dr. Ezechi Chukwu, National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, described Chukwu’s passing as a monumental loss.

“It’s very unfortunate that we have lost such an iconic figure who added immense value to Nigerian sports. He was an ambassador of Igbo excellence—an epitome of pride for both Ndigbo and Nigeria,” he said.

“Coach Chukwu was a role model to thousands of sportsmen and women. His legacy will continue to shape Nigerian sports for generations.”

Steve Oruruo, sports administrator and former General Manager of Rangers International FC, expressed deep shock over the news, describing Chukwu as “a symbol of a perfect gentleman.”

“Christian Chukwu was the height of Nigerian football—this is the fall of an Iroko. He was a consummate leader and a fantastic captain of both Rangers and the national team.

“As a defender, he was a solid rock—ruthless and skilled. Rangers under his captaincy symbolized the indomitable spirit of the Igbo people, a post-war demonstration of resilience and pride.”

Barr. Ray Nnaji added: “Christian Chukwu’s passing is a very big loss. Though he lived to 74—a commendable feat—we would have loved more time with him. I saw him after his treatment abroad, thanks to Mike Adenuga’s support, and believed he was well. His passing is truly shocking.”

In an official statement, Rangers International Football Club mourned the loss of their iconic captain and coach. The club’s CEO, Barr. Amobi Ezeaku, confirmed that the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has directed condolence registers to be opened at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, and all Enugu State Liaison offices nationwide in his honor.

“This is a devastating loss, not just for Rangers, but for the entire football family,” Ezeaku said.

“The name ‘Chairman’, coined by legendary broadcaster Ernest Okonkwo, became synonymous with Christian Chukwu’s commanding presence. He was a symbol of resilience, excellence, and leadership.”

Chukwu led Rangers through multiple domestic and continental victories and captained Nigeria to its first Africa Cup of Nations title in 1980. He later coached the Super Eagles to a bronze medal finish at the 2004 AFCON, also managing clubs in Nigeria and serving as coach of Kenya’s national team.

“Beyond his accolades, Chairman Chukwu was humility personified,” the statement continued.

“His passion for Nigerian football was unwavering. He lived a life of service and left a legacy that transcends generations. Rangers is committed to honoring that legacy.”

The club noted that tributes and memorials will be announced in due course and extended condolences to his family, friends, and the broader football community.

“May his noble soul rest in perfect peace.”