Ogun LG boss suspends Iyaloja activities in Mowe

By James Ogunnaike, AbeokutaThe Chairman, Obafemi Owode Local Government, Mr. Adesina Ogunsola has suspended all activities of Iyaloja in Mowe market for six months.

This followed a tussle between two factions, laying claim to the position of Iyaloja, which has led to a protest by the Association of Mowe Market Men and Women, condemning the treatment of Iyaloja in regard to extortion and collection of exorbitant levies from the traders in the market.

Ogunsola announced the suspension at a meeting held in his office, at the local government secretariat in Owode Egba.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Information, Obafemi/Owode local government, Prince Segun Soneye, and made available to Vanguard in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

According to the statement, the meeting was attended by the top personnel of the Area Command and Divisions of Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Security Services DSS, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Community and Traditional Chiefs, and other stakeholders in the council area.

The Council boss ordered the security forces to be on the look out, if anyone or group of people violate the order, as no one is permitted to carry out any activities of Iyaloja within Mowe market throughout the six months suspension, to maintain peace, law and order.

He also stressed that the government has exercise patience, as he had mediated many times to broker peace but all proved abortive.

The statement reads, “as we all know that Obafemi Owode Local Government is a gateway to many cities and states in the Southwest, we cannot fold our arms and allow things to degenerate before we take necessary action”.

“Installation of Iyaloja is not the business of the local government, rather the duty of the traditional chiefs to choose their Iyaloja and as a government, we cannot allow selfish interest to overrule the peace and security of our people, and I hereby pronounce the activities of Iyaloja in Mowe market suspended for six months, effective from today 29th April, 2025”.

He then constituted a 7-man Caretaker Committee to act within the specified periods.

The membership of the 7-man Caretaker Committee includes;

Chief Nurudeen Aina Alowonle, Babaloja of Mowe market as Chairman, Chief Ajobola Olanrewaju as Secretary, Chief (Mrs) Ganiyat Ogunleye as member, Chief Olusegun Adebayo as member, Hon. Rasidi Adenekan as member, Mr. Opeodu Rotimi, Director of Finance .

Attendance at the meeting includes, CSP. Afeniforo Folake, DPO, Mowe Division, ASP. Balogun Abayomi, representative of the Area Commander, Owode Egba,Mr Okunade, DSS Division, Mr. Ladipupo Craig, National Orientation Agency, Ms. Olufunke Adeniji, Head of Local Government Administration, Mr. Opeodu Rotimi, Director of Finance, Prince Segun Soneye, Director of Information, Mrs Adebo A.S. Ag. Director General Services and Administration, amongst others.