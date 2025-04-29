Ogaga becomes First FWACP Fellow at Asaba Specialist Hospital

The Asaba Specialist Hospital has reached a notable milestone with Dr. Ofudu Ogaga earning the distinction of being the hospital’s first Fellow of the West African College of Physicians (FWACP).

Speaking on the feat, the hospital’s Chief Medical Director, Dr. Peace Ighosewe, attributed Dr. Ogaga’s achievement to his hard work, perseverance, and commitment to excellence, describing it as a remarkable achievement.

Our correspondent reports that FWACP is regulatory body that provides postgraduate training and certification for physicians in West Africa.

An elated Dr. Ighosewe stated that Dr. Ogaga’s achievement as the hospital’s first FWACP Fellow highlights Asaba Specialist Hospital’s dedication to excellence over its five-year history.

She expressed optimism that this milestone will help curb the brain drain of medical professionals out of Nigeria, where many seek better opportunities abroad.

She said: “I have always dreamt of having residency training in Pediatrics from when I became CMD of Asaba Specialist Hospital. Even though the dream seemed like a tall order at the time. But I kept working towards it”.

Ighosewe applauded Professor Mrs. Sadoh and her husband, both esteemed Professors of Pediatrics, for their invaluable contributions as external consultants and mentors to the medical professionals at the hospital.

While expressing optimism that other faculties will eventually produce more Fellows, she expressed gratitude to Dr. Joseph Onojaeme for providing the necessary support and approval to establish the hospital as a training centre.

“The hospital has over 30 to 40 resident doctors in different faculties. And they are all at different stages of their training. I think that now that we have produced a Fellow, they know that this hospital is not just in name.

“So, it has encouraged other people to get going to residency. And we hope that this too will increase the zeal of the other residents coming after Ofudu to put in their best to get what they want”, she said.

She also thanked His Excellency, Governor Sherriff Oborevwori for granting the approval for the payment of the Medical Residency Training Fund to residents of ASH. She said, in addition to reducing the financial burden on the Residents, this gesture has also encouraged other doctors to seek employment in ASH.

On his part, Dr Ogaga praised the CMD and the management of Asaba Specialist Hospital for their support and for creating an environment that fostered his professional growth and development.

This, he noted, enabled him to achieve the prestigious Fellowship of the West African College of Physicians.

He charged staff members to demonstrate dedication and diligence in their work, emphasizing the importance of adhering to established protocols and guidelines within their respective departments to ensure excellence and efficiency in service delivery.