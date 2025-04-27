Ofego’s “Girls Dem Daddy” music video garners thousands of views under 24 hours of release

By Ayo Onikoyi

Ofego Girls Dem Daddy, the lead and fourth track on Ofego New album D Girls Dem Daddy garnered thousands of views within twenty four hours of its release.

The Official music video directed by MaduMike which was recently released is an action packed visual with Ofego, the self acclaimed Girls Dem Daddy on a rescue mission.

The video which has been teased on social media by Ofego record label B.O.Y Music with short clips of behind the scenes was highly anticipated by fans of the Banku Music maestro which explains the motive behind the quick acceptance of the official music video.

Ofego who released D Girls Dem Daddy album on January 13th which is one of the best music albums in 2025 following massive streams from fans across the world is set to follow up with the visuals for D Girls Dem Daddy remix anytime soon following this surge.