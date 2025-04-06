Ofego set to drop official music video for “Girls Dem Daddy”

By Ayo Onikoyi

Banku Music Maestro And B.O.Y Music protege Ofego who won the West Africa Artiste, Songwriter and Album of the year with his 2024 album Banku Bounce is set to drop the official music video for “Girls Dem Daddy”, the lead track off his 2025 album :D Girls Dem Daddy: released on the 13th of January 2025.

The video, directed by super gifted Madumike who directed the official music video for Ofego Oblongata in 2024 which was nominated for Music video of the year at the Notable Africa Music Awards in Ghana, orchestrated the behind-the-scenes clips circulating on social media.

It’s not an understatement to say Girls Dem Daddy is a no ordinary song as it is the most streamed song on the album with the remix doing incredible numbers on streaming platforms as well.

It’s also gathered that an official music video for Girls Dem Daddy remix shot on a private jet is also on its way.

The Girls Dem Daddy album by Ofego which is fully loaded with 31 incredible songs is currently doing amazing numbers on streaming platforms worldwide.

It’s no exception that the most anticipated and captivating Banku Music album of all time is “D Girls Dem Daddy”.