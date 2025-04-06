Odinkalu, Atedo Peterside slam police over Emir Sanusi invitation

.. Warn of Harassment and Crisis in Kano

By Nwafor Sunday

Prominent Nigerians, including human rights advocate Chidi Odinkalu and businessman Atedo Peterside, have condemned the invitation of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, by the Inspector General of Police for questioning over a Sallah day incident that led to the death of a palace guard.

The police have summoned the Emir to appear before the Force Intelligence Department (FID) in Abuja on April 8, 2025, in connection with the March 30 stabbing at the Kofar Mata Eid Ground, which marred the Eid celebration in Kano. The tragic incident left one palace guard dead and several others injured.

The invitation was contained in a letter signed by Commissioner of Police, Olajide Ibitoye, on behalf of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Intelligence Department. The letter states:

“I have the directives of the Inspector General of Police, through the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Intelligence Department, to invite you for an investigative meeting regarding an incident that occurred during the Sallah celebration within your domain.”

Reacting to the invitation, Atedo Peterside, founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank and Anap Foundation, questioned the motive behind summoning a traditional ruler across state lines for a matter that occurred within his jurisdiction.

“What is Police trying to turn Nigeria into? Has Nigeria become a Police State? Is there any question that the Commissioner of Police cannot legitimately ask the Emir of Kano in Kano on behalf of his Abuja bosses?”

He described cross-state police invitations as a form of “harassment” that should have no place in the 21st century.

Echoing similar sentiments, Chidi Odinkalu, a respected human rights lawyer, suggested that the police action may be politically motivated and potentially destabilizing.

“It looks like some people are bent on using Police to foment crisis in Kano at all costs,” he warned.

The Kano State Police Command had earlier confirmed the arrest of a 20-year-old suspect in connection with the fatal stabbing, which reportedly occurred as security operatives were escorting the Emir after Eid prayers. A palace official, Shamakin Kano, Wada Isyaku, has also been invited for questioning as investigations continue.

While the police maintain that the Emir’s invitation is part of standard investigative procedures, critics fear that the move could be politically charged and further inflame tensions in the already sensitive Kano emirate.

As the April 8 meeting approaches, all eyes remain on how the situation unfolds, amid growing calls for transparency, due process, and respect for traditional institutions.