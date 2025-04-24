Ochei welcomes Oborevwori, others to APC 

Gov. Oborevwori

By Urowayino Jeremiah

A Chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), and former Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei has welcomed Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori the of Governor Delta State and other People Democratic Party members (PDP) to All Progressives Congress.

Ochei disclosed this in a post on his verified Facebook handle yesterday noting that ” I extend my warmest congratulations and a hearty welcome to you, Your Excellency Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on your historic and decisive move to align with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him ” This monumental shift is not just a political realignment; it is what I proudly call a great tsunami—a wave of transformation that signals a new dawn for Delta State.

“This singular act of courage and foresight represents more than a change of party—it is a strategic alignment with the government at the centre. It is a masterstroke that places Delta State firmly on the path of accelerated development, enhanced federal collaboration, and expanded access to the dividends of democracy.

“As a former Speaker of our great state and a stakeholder in the progress of Delta, I am deeply encouraged by this momentous step. It demonstrates your commitment to rising above partisanship in favour of what truly matters—the prosperity of our people, the unity of our state, and the future of our children.

“This is a victory for every Deltan, both indigene and resident. The synergy that now exists between Delta State and the Federal Government is a gateway to increased infrastructural development, job creation, empowerment of our youth, and a stronger voice for our people in national discourse.

“Your entry into the APC will ensure that our state benefits tremendously from the renewed hope agenda of our leader and President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has continued to sustain the transformation of our economy into a resilient and more productive one for the betterment of all Nigerians.

“As you step into this new chapter with the APC, be assured of my unwavering support and that of many other progressives who believe in building bridges rather than walls. Together, we shall work to consolidate this momentum and build a Delta State that is not only united but strategically positioned to benefit immensely from its new alignment with the Federal Government.

“Once again, congratulations on this brave and brilliant decision. Welcome to the APC—the party of progress, purpose, and people”.