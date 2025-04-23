Oborevwori’s defection marks new era of devt in Delta – APC Youth League

By Paul Olayemi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth League, Delta State Coordinate, has formally welcomed the Executive Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, to the party, describing his defection as a landmark moment for the state’s future.

In a statement signed by the State Coordinator, Hon. Obode MH, the Youth League praised the governor’s decision as bold and timely, saying it aligns perfectly with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. “This is a decision that will be remembered for generations. Governor Oborevwori has placed Delta State on the path of strategic partnership with the federal government,” the statement read.

Hon. Obode emphasized that with the governor now in the APC, Delta State is positioned to benefit from robust federal infrastructure and policy support. “For the first time in a long while, we are seeing the opportunity for direct synergy between the Presidency and our state leadership,” he said.

The statement noted that Oborevwori’s “More Agenda” will now enjoy broader federal backing. “The governor’s development blueprint will gain new energy through his alignment with the APC. Roads, schools, industries, and youth programmes will no longer be stalled by partisan barriers,” Obode added.

The Youth League urged Deltans to see the governor’s defection not as betrayal but as a move for the greater good. “This is not about party ego. It is about delivering real governance to the people. That’s what matters,” the group said.

Obode also used the opportunity to commend the APC for its inclusive approach, pointing out the party’s recent acceptance of key defectors like Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, Senator Ned Nwoko, and Mr. Chiedu Ebie. “APC has opened its arms to all progressives. We are building, not excluding,” he said.

In the statement, the Youth League dismissed critics of the governor’s move, urging Oborevwori to remain focused. “We encourage His Excellency to ignore the noise. The naysayers will always shout, but progress is louder,” it noted.

Appreciating the efforts of APC leaders and stakeholders who made the defection possible, Obode described the transition as “smooth, strategic, and people-focused.” He added, “This is a win-win for Delta. We thank every patriot who worked behind the scenes.”

The group called on youths across the state to rally behind the governor and support the new political direction. “This is the time to think development, not division. The governor needs the support of every forward-thinking Deltan,” Obode said.

“Governor Oborevwori’s decision marks a new dawn. The APC Youth League, Delta Coordinate, stands firmly with him. Together with President Tinubu, we will drive Delta forward,” the statement concluded.