Oborevwori’s defection key to Delta’s political relevance – Eyengho 

Following the defection of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State to the All Progressives Congress, APC, a Chieftain of APC and businessman comrade Besidone Eyengho, has said Delta can no longer be governed by an opposition party.

Eyengho stated that given that national policy, development and budgeting were influenced by the party at the centre, it would be to the state’s disadvantage if it was ruled by a party in the opposition.

According to him, the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was struggling due to internal divisions, power tussles and a loss of clear direction.

His words: “In the ever-evolving landscape of Nigerian politics, one truth remains unshakable: politics is not a game of hatred—it is a contest of interests, guided by vision, strategy, and the collective good. As Delta State stands at the crossroads of political realignment and national relevance, we must ask ourselves a vital question: Can we afford to remain in opposition when the center holds the key to progress?

“The time has come for Delta State to rethink its political posture, and more importantly, to welcome His Excellency, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, into the fold of the All-Progressives Congress (APC)—a party that holds the center and the future.

“The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is visibly struggling—battered by internal divisions, power tussles, and a loss of clear direction. Across the nation, governors, leaders, and loyalists are seeking safer political homes, and rightfully so. When the house is shaking, a wise man doesn’t wait for the roof to collapse.

“Governor Oborevwori has shown resilience, maturity, and leadership even amidst the PDP’s chaos. But the reality is: no matter how tall a tree stands; it cannot bear fruit in a forest where the soil is falling. His vision and intentions deserve a platform that matches his ambitions for Delta—and that platform is the APC.

“Let us not play politics with sentiment when facts are staring at us in the face. The APC controls the federal government. The Presidency resides in the APC. The levers of national policy, development, and budgeting are all influenced by the party at the center. To remain in opposition is not a display of strength—it is a surrender of opportunity.

Delta is a state blessed with immense natural wealth, intellectual firepower, and political potential. Why should we choose marginalization when collaboration can unlock our future? Why remain spectators in the arena of national decisions, when we can be players—front and center?

“Our dear First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Her Excellency Senator Oluremi Tinubu, shares deep ancestral and emotional ties to Delta State. This is not just symbolic—it is strategic. Delta is no longer at the periphery of national consciousness; we are embedded in the very heart of national leadership.

“What message do we send when we stay in political opposition, despite this historic connection? What progress do we hope to make when we distance ourselves from the unity at the top? This is the moment to close ranks. To build bridges. To align interest with influence.

“These are not just words—they are the spirit of humanity and the foundation of politics that works. Governor Oborevwori has been a loyal steward of the state. No doubt, differences and disagreements may have shaped our paths in the past, but today we are called to put Delta first.

“We must play politics not with bitterness, but with empathy. Let us forgive where there were misunderstandings, empathize with those who made tough choices, and love our state enough to let go of the past for the sake of the future. The APC has grown into a tent big enough for all. It is no longer just a party—it is a national movement with eyes set firmly on progress. We must bring Governor Oborevwori into that vision, and with him, the people of Delta.

“Let history remember that Delta stood up not to fight for one party or the other, but to fight for its rightful place in Nigeria’s future. Let it be known that we chose unity over division, progress over pride, and strategy over sentiment. Let Governor Sheriff Oborevwori take his place—not in opposition, but in collaboration. Not in isolation, but in brotherhood. Let him lead Delta into a new chapter of prosperity, under the banner of the All Progressives Congress.”

