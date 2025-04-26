Oborevwori, Okowa’s defection will strengthen APC in South-South – Senator Abe

Magnus Abe

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

The Chairman of the National Agency for the Great Green Wall (NAGGW), Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has said that the reported defection of Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, his deputy, members of his cabinet, and former Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa to the All Progressives Congress (APC) will help consolidate the party’s support base in the South-South geopolitical zone.

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Parry Saroh Benson, Senator Abe described the move as a positive development, noting that it reflects the growing strength of Nigeria’s democracy under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He stated, “Democracy is strong where every citizen enjoys true freedom of association and choice.”

Abe further highlighted that under President Tinubu’s administration, states have experienced an increase in available resources, enabling proactive governors to drive meaningful development for their people.

According to him, “This is the merit that Sheriff Oborevwori and his team have recognized, choosing to align more closely with the center to accelerate the development of Delta State. It is a commendable step.”

The statement also referenced historical political shifts, noting that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar left the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2007 to contest the presidency, implying that political realignments are not new in Nigeria’s democracy. Senator Abe suggested that the defection of Oborevwori and Okowa is within democratic norms and could benefit the people of Delta State and the broader South-South region.

Addressing concerns about a potential drift toward a one-party state, Abe advised the PDP to reorganize rather than attribute the defections to the ruling party. He emphasized that it is not the responsibility of President Tinubu or the APC to sustain the opposition.

Senator Abe called on Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Festus Keyamo, Chief Ayeni, and other APC leaders in Delta State to work together to ensure the smooth integration of Governor Oborevwori and his team into the party.

He concluded by stating that, “The APC, under President Tinubu’s leadership, remains large enough to accommodate all Nigerians who wish to join.”