Obiora Okonkwo withdraws from APC governorship race in Anambra

…Cites Concerns Over Primary Process

Professor Obiora Okonkwo, a prominent political figure and respected academic, has officially withdrawn from the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in Anambra State.

In a statement released on Saturday, Prof. Okonkwo cited concerns over the integrity and transparency of the ongoing primary process as the reason for his withdrawal, describing the decision as “difficult but necessary.”

“After careful evaluation and reflection on the current state of the APC primary election process in Anambra State, I have decided to withdraw my aspiration for the party’s governorship ticket,” he said.

Prof. Okonkwo, a recipient of the national honour OFR and widely known as “Dikeora Idemili,” expressed that recent developments within the party’s local structure were inconsistent with his core principles and values. “The project is not worth risking the lives of my supporters, among others,” he stated.

Despite stepping away from the governorship race, Prof. Okonkwo reaffirmed his dedication to public service and his continued commitment to contributing to the socio-economic and political progress of Anambra State and Nigeria as a whole.

“I will also continue to help in ways I can towards the realization of President Bola Tinubu’s development programmes and the economic growth of our country,” he added.

He extended heartfelt appreciation to his supporters and political allies across the state and within the APC. “Your support has meant a lot, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to have connected with so many committed and passionate Anambrarians.”

Closing his statement with a hopeful message, Prof. Okonkwo prayed for the success of Anambra State, emphasizing his desire for a better future for coming generations.

His withdrawal marks a significant development in the lead-up to the APC primary election in Anambra, signaling ongoing internal tensions within the party’s state chapter.