Obi launches ID cards, online registration for Obidients

Peter Obi

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has unveiled an online registration portal and identity cards for members of his Obidient Movement, both in Nigeria and across the diaspora.

The movement’s National Coordinator, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, and Director of Strategic Communications and Media, Nana Kazaure, disclosed this in a joint statement on Saturday.

According to the statement, each identity card will feature a QR code for authentication and display the flag of the holder’s country of residence.

It partly read: “Obidient registration portal supports Nigerians and fellow Obidients living in the diaspora. You will observe that the ID has a flag on it. For example, if you’re not resident in Nigeria, the top right-hand corner will carry the flag of your country of residence.

“That way, we can all witness first-hand the embodying of our spirit of diversity, comradery, and unity and how far-reaching the messaging Obidient Movement is. The OBX is constant on the ID card. The Diasporan and Nigerian cards, all start with the same prefix which is the OBX.

“The QR code on the bottom right-hand corner is there to authenticate your card, which can be scanned with any QR scanner such as a smartphone, to give Obidients a secure and confident way of interacting with one another.

“So if you choose to support or do business with an Obidient, you can scan the QR code or verify the OBX ID online to confirm that the person is who and what they truly say they are and are who they truly claim to be.”