Obi Jackson’s daughter, Okonkwo’s son turn heads with dramatic wedding entrance

A viral video capturing the opulent entrance of a couple at their traditional wedding in Anambra State has taken social media by storm, earning admiration from Nigerians both at home and abroad.

The lavish ceremony marked the union of Kene, daughter of billionaire businessman Obi Jackson, and the son of industrial magnate Emma Bishop Okonkwo — two influential families whose coming together has been described as a celebration of culture, wealth and heritage.

The trending clip, originally shared by @shotbynobs on Instagram, showcases the groom’s grand entrance dressed in elaborate traditional regalia. Most striking was the lion’s head he carried on his shoulder — a symbol of strength, royalty, and ancestral pride — which immediately captured the attention of attendees and netizens alike.

With a confident and dignified stride, the groom was greeted with thunderous applause as he made his way into the venue.

The bride’s entrance was no less spectacular. She was carried in a gleaming golden palanquin, lifted by men dressed in traditional Igbo attire. Poised and graceful, she dazzled in richly woven fabrics, intricate coral beads, and headpieces, embodying the elegance and prestige of Igbo royalty.

Legendary actor Pete Edochie was present at the wedding while singer Flavour serenaded the lovers and their guests with music.