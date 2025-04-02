Obi, a portrait of frustration, sensationalizing temporary hard times, says Morka

By Omeiza Ajayi

National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Felix Morka on Wednesday came hard on the 2023 Presidential Candidate of Labour Party LP, Mr Peter Obi, describing him as a portrait of frustration whose pastime is sensationalizing the ‘temporary’ difficulties facing Nigerians as a result of the economic reforms of President Bola Tinubu.

He said it was delusional for man who could not manage 21 local governments states which make up Anambra state to fantasizing about managing the country.

Morka in a statement recalled that during a Tuesday interview on television station in Abuja, the former governor of Anambra State “sauntered down his path-beaten tunnel accusing President Bola Tinubu of poor performance in implementing economic policy reform, claiming he would have done better”.

He said it was painful to watch Obi as he laboured in vain to cobble together any sensible critical economic argument in the face of stark and undeniable record of progress of the administration’s economic reforms.

“Even Mr Obi’s trademark opportunistic sensationalization of transient difficulties that Nigerians have endured in patriotic support of the President’s bold and transformative economic plan availed no respite, as he floundered on national television, framing himself as a portrait of frustration and political desperation.

“Mr Obi’s favourite retort, ‘I would have done better as president’, must be a symptom of a protracted bout of election failure-induced hangover from which he has not awakened to the reality that he is not the president. Like an unlicensed back seat driver that thinks himself to be a race car driver, Mr Obi needs to tame his bloated and deluded imagination.

“Opposition politics is not about denying the administration’s many successes. It is about critiquing what may be wrong but affirming what is right. It is not about wholesale condemnation that is only intended to mislead and score cheap political gains. The steady progress of the Tinubu-administration across sectors is undeniable and evident for all Nigerians to see.

“It is hysterical that Mr Obi, who was governor of a failed and forgotten administration in Anambra state of only 21 local government areas would so brazenly boast of his capacity to govern Africa’s largest democracy. Obi bequeathed a sordid legacy of economic stagnation, infrastructural decay, ecological disaster, and religious polarization”, he stated.

The APC spokesman added that whereas global institutions and experts are applauding the unfolding silent economic revolution of President Tinubu, “Obi and his co-opposition drummers of empty partisan barrels continue to deny President Tinubu’s superlative and incomparable near mid-term successes and achievements”.