Obaseki’s family lauds election tribunal judgment affirming Okpebholo’s victory

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A FEW minutes after the Edo Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja upheld the election of Sen. Monday Okpebholo as the governor of Edo State, the family of the immediate past governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki lauded the decision of the court and commended Okpebholo for the way he started as the governor of the state.

In a statement jointly signed by Benjamin Igbinovia Obaseki, Mr. Osaro Obaseki and Mrs Emwanta Obaseki, the family congratulated Okpebholo on his “well-deserved victory at the Tribunal

“The judiciary again has proven they are the hope of the people and a pillar for which justice and democracy shall continually stand

“Meanwhile, you have demonstrated that you have come to protect and build a new Edo where every resident and visitor will have a memorable lifetime share of the dividends of Democracy

“Your stand and support against illegal and oppressive unions dues collections, the awards of road contracts, public service and Local Government reforms, industrial investments and economic revival are signs that you are ready to build Edo of our collective dreams

“You have started well, and God will help you to end well

“It is going to be eight years of performance and reforms

“Once again, congratulations from the House of the Obasekis.”