Obasanjo, Jonathan, Mbah, Bago mourn as Mathias Anohu begins final journey

Former Presidents Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan have expressed heartfelt grief over the passing of former Anambra State Permanent Secretary, Chief Mathias Anohu, describing him as a distinguished and dedicated public servant.

The Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, and Governor Umar Bago of Niger State also expressed deep sadness over the loss, noting that Chief Anohu’s impactful life and legacy will continue to speak for him.

The wave of tributes and condolences comes as funeral activities for Chief Anohu begin today, Thursday, with a Service of Songs in his honour at the National Ecumenical Centre, Abuja.

According to funeral arrangements released by the deceased’s eldest son, Engr. Victor Anohu, a requiem mass will follow on Wednesday, April 30, 2024, at the Cathedral Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity, Onitsha, Anambra State. A funeral mass is scheduled for Thursday, May 1, at Christ the King Parish, Ubahu, Okija, Anambra State, to be followed by his interment at his country home in Okija.

In his condolence message to the Anohu family, Obasanjo described the late octogenarian as “a devout Christian who lived his entire life in the service of God and humanity.” He further commended Chief Anohu’s patriotism, professionalism, and dedication to public service.

Jonathan, in his tribute, highlighted Anohu’s “unwavering integrity” as a defining characteristic. He praised the legacy left behind by Chief Anohu, noting his children’s significant contributions to national development. “The hope of every human is to leave a lasting legacy, one which Chief Anohu has achieved through his good works and his children — two of whom I had the honour of working with,” he said, referencing Hon. Emeka Anohu, who served in the 8th National Assembly, and Chinelo Anohu, a pioneer in pension reform and former Director-General of the National Pension Commission.

Governor Mbah described Chief Anohu as “a celebrated statesman, eminent pharmacist, outstanding public servant, phenomenal community leader, renowned humanist, and devout Catholic.”

Governor Bago remarked that the loss was monumental and difficult to put into words. “We sincerely find words inadequate to describe the sadness that engulfed us. He lived for and served humanity with passion,” he said.

Chief Mathias Anohu passed away on Monday, January 6, 2025, at the age of 84. He was appointed Permanent Secretary for Education in 1998 by then Military Administrator of Anambra State, Group Captain Rufai Garba. He later served as Commissioner I of the Anambra State Civil Service Commission during the administration of the late Dr. Chinweoke Mbadinuju.

He is survived by his wife, Dr. Virgy Anohu; sons, Engr. Victor Anohu and Hon. Emeka Anohu; daughters, Chinelo, Chinwe, Chinenye, and Chioma; as well as grandchildren, siblings, and other extended family members.