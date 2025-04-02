Oba of Benin directs Enogie(Duke) of Iguogie to oversee neighbouring community

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has directed Festus Osagie Aiyeki, the Enogie (Duke) of Iguogie, to oversee the affairs of the neighbouring Evbolekpen community.

Evbolekpen is in Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state.

This directive follows the indefinite suspension of the Enogie of Evbolekpen, Chief Enabulele Obanosa, by the Oba, along with others accused of leading a rebellion against Ewuare II.

The directive was conveyed by Chief Stanley Obamwonyi, the Esere of Benin, during a gathering of the affected village elders at the Oba’s Palace on Wednesday in Benin City.

Aiyeki, who currently presides over Iguogie, Igue-Otor, Igue-Edobor, and Evboro villages, will now also oversee Evbolekpen.

He is expected to work in collaboration with the elders of the area, in accordance with Oba Ewuare’s mandate.

Chief Obamwonyi delivered the directive in the presence of other chiefs and elders from both Iguogie and Evbolekpen villages, reaffirming the authority of the Oba’s Palace.

“You are aware that the Enogie of Evbolekpen has been suspended by the Oba.

Since Iguogie Dukedom is nearby, Oba Ewuare has instructed us to inform you that, from this day forward, the Enogie of Iguogie will oversee Evbolekpen on his behalf,” he said.

Obamwonyi urged the Enogie of Iguogie to collaborate with the elders of Evbolekpen, led by its Odionwere, Pa. Gabriel Ukhure, and to avoid any unlawful activities.

He emphasised the Oba’s commitment to repositioning the Benin Kingdom for the overall well-being of its people.

Chief Isaac Aghafua Oyeoba, the Oyeoba of Benin, clarified that Aiyeki was not an Okao (District Head) but an Enogie.

He explained that Aiyeki was honoured by Oba Ewuare for his loyalty, having refused to join the suspended Enigie in betraying the the Palace.

In response, the Enogie of Iguogie, Aiyeki, pledged to fulfill his duties as directed by the Oba of Benin and to foster development in the villages under his jurisdiction.

The Odionwere of Evbolekpen, Pa Ukhure, speaking on behalf of the elders, assured strict adherence to the Oba’s decision and expressed gratitude for the monarch’s swift intervention.