OAP Do2dtun criticises Whitemoney over tribal remarks at 17th Headies awards

By Precious Osadebe

On-Air Personality, Oladotun Kayode, popularly known as Do2dtun, has criticised reality TV star Whitemoney over his comments at the 17th Headies Awards ceremony.

Whitemoney, who accepted the Afrobeats Single of the Year award on behalf of singer Flavour during the event held on Sunday at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos, stirred controversy when he attributed his presence on stage to the Igbo community.

He said, “Hi, ladies and gentlemen. I go by the name Whitemoney, aka the Otamime Master. Now, this is a voice from my brother, Flavour, Ijele Nwa Mama. We didn’t plan this. You know they’re around. But on behalf of all the Igbos, I say, ayagaya, iligidi, otamime.”

His remarks drew backlash from a section of viewers who accused him of promoting tribalism by suggesting that Flavour’s success was tied solely to his Igbo roots.

Adding his voice to the criticism, Do2dtun condemned Whitemoney’s speech, stressing that the award was a recognition for all Afrobeats fans, not just a specific ethnic group.

He urged celebrities to avoid introducing tribal sentiments into platforms meant to celebrate collective achievements.

On his X handle, he wrote, “‘On behalf of the Igbos.’ I am sorry, that was so unnecessary. It didn’t need that type of narrative. It’s an award won by an African, for Afrobeat and a Nigerian. #headies2025.”

He added, “It starts with these little narratives that we justify. He won the Afrobeat of the year award showcasing the luxury of art, music & culture of the Nigerian people. It didn’t say Afrobeat Igbo song of the year. It’s a song we all loved and danced to; it didn’t matter the language.”