Oando Foundation to impact one million children with digital learning

By Efe Onodjae

Oando Foundation, an independent charity dedicated to strengthening Nigeria’s education system, has reaffirmed its commitment to transforming Nigeria’s education sector through its innovative LEARNOVATE strategy, a five-year initiative designed to enhance foundational learning, digital literacy, and environmental education in public primary schools.

At a media engagement, the Foundation announced its goal to impact one million children by 2027, emphasizing the urgency of addressing Nigeria’s learning crisis with scalable, evidence-based solutions.

The Foundation also highlighted its strategic shift toward prioritizing foundational literacy and numeracy, STEAM education, green skills development, and education advocacy—critical focus areas aimed at bridging learning gaps and improving learning outcomes, especially in the wake of COVID-19 learning losses and the alarming statistics on learning poverty in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Speaking on the Foundation’s renewed strategy, Head of Oando Foundation, Tonia Uduimoh, stated: “Education is the bedrock of national development, yet millions of Nigerian children remain on the margins, denied access to quality learning. We are at a critical juncture—now more than ever, we must rethink how we deliver education. LEARNOVATE is designed to provide structured and impactful solutions to these challenges. By 2027, we aim to empower one million learners with the foundational skills they need to thrive. This is not just about an intervention; it is about transformation, ensuring every child, regardless of background, has the opportunity to succeed.”

She added: “In 2025, our priority is expanding key programmes that deliver measurable impact. We are advancing the Clean Our World Initiative Phase V, extending the Climate Action Program to Delta and Abuja, launching the Green Youth Upskilling Program targeted at youth empowerment for the green economy, and rolling out the School STEAM Project to equip students with essential science, technology, engineering, arts, and math skills.