OAIC, Akinadewo condole Catholic community over Pope’s death

The Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC) Nigerian Region has expressed sadness and heartfelt condolences following the death of Pope Francis.

Recall the 88-year-old Argentine pontiff died Monday, April 21 after battling stroke.

A statement signed by OAIC’s Regional President, His Most Eminence, Elder Israel Akinadewo, FCA, PhD, extended the sympathies of the organisation and also prayed for the eternal repose of the soul of Pope Francis, and for the comfort of the Catholic community during this challenging time.

Akinadewo said: “We extend our deepest condolences to the leadership of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria and the entire Catholic faithfuls in Nigeria.

“We recall Pope Francis’ selfless dedication to promoting peace, unity and well-being of humanity.

“His legacy will continue to undoubtedly inspire us to work towards a more just and compassionate society.”