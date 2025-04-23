Nwifuru gives financial support to victims of Ilaje demolitions

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has disbursed N200,000 each as financial assistance to about 800 indigenes of Ebonyi State who were evacuated back to Ebonyi State from the Ilaje Otumara village demolition exercise by the Lagos State Government.

The victims mostly women and children who were repatriated back about 4 weeks ago by the State Government now share tales of relief from the benevolence of Ebonyi State Government.

One of them, Charity Okosisi described their experience as painful and agonising.

She noted that many of them lost all they had laboured for in life and said that they had been forced to start life all over again on arrival to Ebonyi State.

Mrs. Okosisi who expressed a sigh of relief following the disbursement of the funds by the State Governor noted that weeks after the Ebonyi State Government evacuated them back to Ebonyi State, they have been living from hand to mouth as there is nothing left for them to feed.

Another beneficiary, Mrs. Martina Ofoke, expressed satisfaction that the Ebonyi State Governor heard their cry and promptly intervened on their behalf pointing out that the financial assistance of the State Government will go a long way in helping them put food on their table.

Some other affected victims while commending the gesture of the state government assistance also expressed optimism that the state will also empower them to start up something in the state as they have no other place to go.

The State Commissioner for Special Duties and Focal Person, Ebonyi State Diaspora office, Mr. Valentine Okike-Uzo handed over the cheques to the victims.

He noted that this is one of the measures the state government deployed to cushion the hardship faced by the victims repatriated back to the state.

Okike-Uzo assured that the approximately 800 victims who were properly documented will all receive the N200,000 naira financial assistance from the state government and urged them to utilize it well in meaningful ventures.

He assured the victims that the State Government would also come up with more intervention programs that would help in resettling them and urged them to remain good citizens of the State while they reside in their different localities.

The Commissioner took turns to hand over the cheque to the victims.

