NVMA Lagos marks World Veterinary Day 2025 with call for stronger collaboration in animal health

In commemoration of World Veterinary Day 2025, the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA), Lagos State Branch, has joined the global veterinary community to spotlight the importance of teamwork in promoting animal health under the theme: “Animal Health Takes a Team.”

In a statement signed by Dr. Ofua Mark, Chairman of the NVMA Lagos Branch, the association underscored the interconnectedness of animal health with human well-being, environmental stability, and economic growth—emphasizing that sustainable progress in these areas is only achievable through collaborative effort.

“As veterinarians, we are at the frontline of disease prevention, food safety, public health, and animal welfare,” Dr. Mark stated. “But we do not – and cannot – do this work alone. True progress in animal health comes from partnerships.”

He highlighted the vital roles played by various stakeholders—ranging from farmers and pet owners to scientists, policymakers, public health officials, and civil society—in ensuring a holistic and effective animal health system.

Citing examples from Lagos State, Dr. Mark pointed to rabies vaccination campaigns and the management of transboundary animal diseases as successful outcomes of multisectoral cooperation. “Our most successful interventions have been those built on cooperation and shared responsibility,” he said.

The NVMA Lagos Branch reiterated its commitment to working with government agencies, NGOs, private sector partners, and international bodies to enhance animal health infrastructure and advance the global One Health agenda, which seeks to integrate human, animal, and environmental health.

As part of the celebration, Dr. Mark issued a rallying call to all stakeholders to recommit to teamwork and joint action. “Let us strengthen our collaborations, improve our communication, and invest in the systems that support a united approach to animal health,” he urged.

The NVMA’s message this year reaffirms the essential truth behind the 2025 theme: “Animal Health Takes a Team.” And together, the association believes, a healthier, safer, and more resilient Lagos—and Nigeria—can be built.