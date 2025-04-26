NUPENG hails Osifo’s reelection as TUC President

Osifo

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has congratulated the President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, Festus Osifo, on his reelection as President of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC.

Recall that Osifo was reelected unopposed as TUC President last Friday in Abuja, during the inaugural Quadrennial National Delegates Conference, themed “The Future of Work: Ensuring Fair Labour Practices and Economic Justice in a Digital Era.”

NUPENG, in a statement signed by its President, Prince Williams Akporeha, described Osifo’s reelection as a very welcome development for the labour movement in Nigeria, particularly in the oil and gas industry.

Prince Akporeha said: “We wish to use this opportunity to congratulate Comrade Festus Osifo, the President of our sister union, PENGASSAN, on his reelection as the President of the TUC at this critical time in the life of our nation and the labour movement, especially the oil and gas sector.

“In these challenging times, the labour movement needs your advocacy, interventions, contributions, and leadership to navigate and unify the voices and opinions of workers and the masses, to improve their living conditions and advance the nation.

“In the oil and gas industry, we deeply value your partnership in working toward better welfare and improved working conditions for oil workers. At the national level, there is no doubt that your leadership has transformed the image of the TUC and enhanced its perception among Nigerians and other key stakeholders.

“We remain committed to supporting your efforts and contributing to an even more impactful tenure than your first term.

“On behalf of the leadership and entire membership of NUPENG, I extend our heartfelt congratulations to you and other members of the newly elected TUC leadership.”