NSITF advocates AI, digital tools to boost workplace safety

By Henry Ojelu

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, Badagry Branch, has called for the adoption of artificial intelligence, AI, and digitalisation to revolutionise occupational safety and health, OSH, practices across workplaces.

The call was made during the commemoration of the 2025 World Day for Safety and Health at Work held on Monday in Badagry, Lagos, with the theme: “Revolutionizing Health and Safety: The Role of AI and Digitization at Work.”

Speaking at the event, the Branch Manager, Mr. David Ukim, said the theme underscores the growing influence of technology on workplace safety, while stressing the importance of a balanced approach in adopting these tools.

Ukim said: “This year’s theme highlights the transformative potential of artificial intelligence and digitalisation in improving workplace health and safety. However, it also reminds us of the importance of careful implementation to avoid introducing new risks.”

He noted that AI technologies such as robotics, exoskeletons, and remote monitoring systems are reshaping workplaces globally, presenting both opportunities and emerging risks.

“As workplaces evolve, we are witnessing a shift that introduces not only efficiency and innovation but also new challenges like cybersecurity threats, mental health issues, and ergonomic concerns. A safe and healthy work environment is a fundamental right and must never be compromised,” he stated.

Ukim also underscored the role of NSITF in developing responsive OSH strategies that blend human judgement with technological systems to foster safer environments.

Also speaking, Head of Health, Safety and Environment, HSE, NSITF Badagry Branch, Mrs. Joy John-Oboh, said the Fund’s operations are not limited to post-incident compensation but extend to proactive safety interventions.

She said: “NSITF conducts workplace inspections and enlightenment programmes aimed at helping employers and employees prevent accidents before they occur. Technology is changing how we work, but our priority remains the health and safety of the workforce.”

Mrs John-Oboh further urged stakeholders to prioritise training, mental well-being, and regulatory reforms that support the safe adoption of AI.

“With proper training, updated regulations, and attention to mental and physical health, the future of work can be both innovative and safe. This day serves as a reminder of our shared responsibility in making safety a daily reality,” she added.