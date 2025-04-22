NSCIA mourns Pope Francis, renews commitment to interfaith harmony

Pope Francis

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has extended heartfelt condolences to the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) and the global Christian community on the passing of Pope Francis.

In a letter dated 22nd April 2025 (24th Shawwal 1446 AH), addressed to Archbishop Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, President of the CBCN, the NSCIA described the late Pope as “a humane, humble and fair-minded servant of the Almighty.”

The letter, signed by Imam Haroun Muhammad Eze, Deputy National Legal Adviser of NSCIA, and also copied to the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), highlighted the Pope’s unwavering commitment to justice and peace. It noted that the Pope’s final public pronouncement, which called for a ceasefire in Gaza, underscored his dedication to a just and equitable world.

“In memory of the late Pope, renowned for peace and harmony, we seize this sober moment to renew the commitment of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs to dialogue, peace and understanding among all faith traditions, both locally and globally,” the letter read.

NSCIA prayed for strength and comfort for the Catholic community and expressed hope for the election of a successor who would embody similar virtues of justice and equity.

The passing of Pope Francis has drawn condolences from religious and world leaders across the globe, many of whom have lauded his advocacy for peace, the poor, and interreligious unity.