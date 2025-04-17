NSCDC uncovers 5 illegal crude oil dumps in Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has uncovered five illegal crude oil dumps in Jahi/Katampe axis of Abuja.

This is contained in a statement issued by the NSCDC Spokesperson, Afolabi Babawale, on Thursday in Abuja.

The corps also confirmed the arrest of seven suspects linked to the illegal crude oil production and distribution.

The NSCDC said the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CG’s SIS) also recovered trucks loaded with stolen Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) from the suspects.

The corps said one white truck with three compartments fully loaded with 45,000 litres of AGO with an unverifiable waybill seen at the illegal dump, four Mercedes-Benz short peddler trucks, and several other vehicles were impounded.

Pumping machines, different-sized hoses, Mikano generator, an approximate of 23 surface metallic constructed tanks with some containing large quantities of suspected AGO, container shelter amongst other exhibits were also impounded.

The NSCDC said that the arrests made by the CG’s SIS showcased the dedication of the corps to relentlessly crack down on crude oil thieves across the federation.

He said that the suspects would be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to other criminals. (NAN)