NSCDC personnel killed, 5 policemen, soldier injured in Abia auto crash

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA— A personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC, has been confirmed dead while five policemen and a soldier were injured in an auto crash at Ibeku, along the Umuahia-Bende-Ohafia federal highway in Abia State.

Vanguard gathered that the vehicle conveying the security operatives, who are members of the state joint security task force comprising Police, Army and NCDC personnel, veered off the road and plunged into a ditch in the narrow and dilapidated highway.

Motorists and some residents of the Ihie Ibeku community were said to have assisted to rescue the victims and took them to the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia before the arrival of the security agencies.

Eyewitnesses told Vanguard: “Out of the 10 security operatives onboard, one officer from the NSCDC was confirmed dead, while eight others sustained injuries and were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Umuahia. We heard that one security operative had disembarked along the highway before the accident occurred and was initially declared missing but was later found alive.”

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, Abia State Command, Maureen Chinaka, said she does not speak for ‘Operation Crush (the joint security task force).

Meanwhile, Governor Alex Otti, has condoled the leadership of the state joint security task force over the unfortunate crash.

While condoling with the Joint Command and the family of the deceased NSCDC official, Otti in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Ferdinand Ekeoma, assured that his administration will ensure that the injured personnel receive quality medical attention to ensure they recuperate quickly.

He noted that the Joint Security Task Force has done a wonderful job in securing the state against criminals and assured that his administration will continue to offer the necessary support to sustain the tempo.